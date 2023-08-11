Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

38% increase in accommodation fraud

Garda

There was a 38% increase in accommodation fraud last year when compared to 2021.

One third of all accommodation fraud occurs during August and September, when students return to college.

Gardaí have today advised people, especially students, to be wary of rental scams.

The return to college timeframe shows an annual spike in accommodation fraud.

Over half of victims of accommodation fraud are aged under 25, while half of incidents happen in Dublin.

Approximately 55% of victims of are female, and around €2 million was stolen in accommodation fraud in last five years.

Gardaí say examples of rental fraud include, the fraudster claiming to be out of the country and cannot show the renter the property unless they pay a deposit, the fraudster is living in the property and shows a number of people the property, gets a deposit from several people and then disappears with the money, and the transaction appears normal until the renter finds that the property doesn’t exist, is already occupied or the keys do not work.

Students are being urged to do their own research, only use recognised letting agencies, know consumer rights, research the locale and what the average asking prices are, and to meet with the landlord for a tour of the accommodation.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau says “if the rent seems too good to be true, then it probably is”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fraud
News, Top Stories

38% increase in accommodation fraud

11 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 August 2023
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Top Stories

Changes to Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan go out to public consultation

11 August 2023
e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Short-term measures needed for e-scooters

11 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

fraud
News, Top Stories

38% increase in accommodation fraud

11 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 August 2023
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
News, Top Stories

Changes to Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan go out to public consultation

11 August 2023
e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Short-term measures needed for e-scooters

11 August 2023
Cocaine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drugs is not a new issue for Donegal – Cathaoirleach Martin Harley

11 August 2023
male abuse domestic violence victim
News, Audio, Top Stories

Men suffer various forms of domestic abuse – John Kilgarriff

11 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube