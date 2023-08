During a trip to Australia, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has told that he is committed to ensuring Ireland is a place of opportunity for those who choose to return home.

Deputy Doherty says it has become all the too common for people to leave Donegal and seek more prosperous lands.

He says although Ireland and Australia are dealing with the same issues such as housing, he hopes there can be a change in Ireland that will entice people to make the move home: