There were wins for two Donegal jockeys at Chepstow on Thursday evening.

Oisin Orr rode the 9/2 favourite Ramazan to victory for trainer Richard Fahey in a seven furlong contest while at the same venue, Dylan Browne McMonagle was on board the 12/1 Star Harbour for trainer Adrian McGuinness over a mile and two furlongs. It was the latter’s eighth win in 14 days.