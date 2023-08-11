GP visit cards for young children rolled out today

Almost 80 thousand children across the country aged 6 and 7 will be able to gain access to free GP visits from today.

Parents can register their kids for the visit cards on the HSE website.

While doctor visits will be completely free of charge, medicines will still have to be paid for.

Its the latest part of government plans to extend free care to a further half a million people.

Shaun Flanagan, the HSE’s Assistant National Director of the PCRS, says means tested GP visit cards with a higher income threshold will also be available soon: