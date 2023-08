A Donegal doctor says the Government’s expansion of GP cards to children aged six and seven is ‘worrying’.

It comes as parents can register their kids for the visit cards from today.

It was announced in Budget 2023 but was delayed by opposition from GPs, saying they would be unable to cope with the additional workload.

Dr Denis McCauley, member of the GP sub-Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, says the expansion will impact the recruitment and retention of GPs: