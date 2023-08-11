Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish team concludes European Athletics U20 Championships on a positive note

The curtain came down yesterday evening a hugely successful European Athletics U20 Championships for Ireland in Jerusalem.

There were a further four top-8 placings and a national U20 4x400m relay record for the 4×400 metre team.

Finn Valley’s Hannah Murray was in the women’s 4x400m relay team that finished in 7th overall.

The Irish team coach is Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan (pictured).

Earlier in the day Elizabeth Ndudi (Dundrum South Dublin AC) won gold for Ireland in the women’s long jump with her best leap of 6.56m (+1.4) smashing her own Irish U20 record of 6.44 which she posted just last month.

That gold medal winning performance, coupled with Nick Griggs’ superb silver yesterday, continued a remarkable run for Irish athletes in recent editions of these championships.

From 1970-2015 Ireland won 12 medals (3 gold) at European U20 Championships, while in the period 2017-2023 Irish athletes have amassed another 12 medals (6 gold).

