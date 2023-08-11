Light at end of tunnel for Letterkenny residents as Uisce Eireann confirms planned works

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for some Letterkenny residents who have been plagued by water outages.

Uisce Eireann has confirmed that a plan to resolve supply issues in the Bomany, Newmills, Tullygay and Conwal areas is now underway.

Works have been carried out on the construction of an investigative hydraulic model for Letterkenny has now concluded, the results of which will inform the extent of the problem as well as information the optimum long-term solution.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly hopes the works will commence as soon as possible: