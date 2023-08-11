Changes to Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan go out to public consultation

Proposed changes to the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport plan has gone out to public consultation.

Proposed material alterations to the plans have been made and are available for viewing from today until Friday September 8th.

A public drop-in event will be held in Letterkenny PSC’s Chamber from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday and planning staff will be in attendance to answer queries.

The Draft Letterkenny Plan has caused much debate with questions raised over what lands were to be designated a flood risk South of the River Swilly.

Earlier this year, the Office of the Planning Regulator raised similar concerns. One of the main issues raised was that the plan does not provide for an appropriate level of flood risk management.

The OPR also recommended a focused strategy to deliver housing close to the infrastructure and facilities within Letterkenny and avoid displacement to less sustainable locations.

It said the Transport Plan is overly focused on road building projects and less so on reducing carbon emissions by facilitating and encouraging walking, cycling and other sustainable modes.