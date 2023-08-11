Short-term measures needed for e-scooters

E-scooters do not belong in parks or on footpaths, that’s the opinion of Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh.

The Letterkenny councillor is making the statement in response to a collision that occurred between a pedestrian and a scooter, in which the pedestrian was left injured.

There has been an increase of reports of near misses in the area.

Cllr. Kavanagh suggested an urgent meeting is needed between elected members and gardaí to get short-term measures in place before legislation comes into full effect around the last quarter of the year: