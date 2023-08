Donegal will be looking to win the Nicky Rackard Cup in 2024 – that’s the view of Mickey McCann, who guided them to the final as manager this year.

In the coming weeks, it will become clear if he will continue on as manager, and on Saturday Sport, he spoke about the desire to get Donegal into the Christy Ring Cup – which you qualify for if you win the Nicky Rackard Cup.