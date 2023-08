Carndonagh defeated Sean MacCumhaill to win the Donegal Intermediate Hurling Cup in O’Donnell park, Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon.

It ended Carndonagh 2-12 Sean MacCumhaill 2-08.

At half time Carn led 2-08 to 2-04.

After the match Oisin Kelly spoke with Carndonagh player/manager Cathal Doherty and he said “carn are a hurling team”…