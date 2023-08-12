Cricket: Jack MacBeth scores 124 as St Johnston storm to victory

Jack MacBeth notched up a superb 124 as St Johnston beat Killyclooney by 108 runs (DLS method) in their North West Premier League game.

The Donegal side were out for 295 runs in 35.5 overs.

MacBeth, who hit nine sixes and 12 fours, was eventually caught by Jason Wallace.

In a game restricted to 37 overs due to the weather, Killyclooney managed 188 (23.4/37).

NWCU Longs Supervalu Premier League

Results

Ballyspallen 1st XI 178/8 (30) Bonds Glen 1st XI 182/1 (28.2/30) Bonds Glen 1st XI won by 9 wickets (DLS method) St Johnston 1st XI 295 (35.5/37) Killyclooney 1st XI 188 (23.4/37) St Johnston 1st XI won by 108 runs (DLS method) Brigade 1st XI 163/5 (36) Coleraine 1st XI 86 (25.3/36

Brigade 1st XI won by 76 runs (DLS method)

Ardmore 1st XI 99 (28.2/37) Eglinton 1st XI 103/4 (25.1/37) Eglinton 1st XI won by 6 wickets (DLS method)

Strabane 1st XI 84/8 (20) Burndennett 1st XI 83/8 (20) Strabane 1st XI won by 1 run