Cricket: Jack MacBeth scores 124 as St Johnston storm to victory

Jack MacBeth notched up a superb 124 as St Johnston beat Killyclooney by 108 runs (DLS method) in their North West Premier League game.
The Donegal side were out for 295 runs in 35.5 overs.
MacBeth, who hit nine sixes and 12 fours, was eventually caught by Jason Wallace.
In a game restricted to 37 overs due to the weather, Killyclooney managed 188 (23.4/37).
NWCU Longs Supervalu Premier League
Results
Ballyspallen 1st XI178/8 (30)
Bonds Glen 1st XI182/1 (28.2/30)
Bonds Glen 1st XI won by 9 wickets (DLS method)
St Johnston 1st XI295 (35.5/37)
Killyclooney 1st XI188 (23.4/37)
St Johnston 1st XI won by 108 runs (DLS method)
Brigade 1st XI163/5 (36)
Coleraine 1st XI86 (25.3/36
Brigade 1st XI won by 76 runs (DLS method)
Ardmore 1st XI99 (28.2/37)
Eglinton 1st XI103/4 (25.1/37)
Eglinton 1st XI won by 6 wickets (DLS method)
Strabane 1st XI84/8 (20)
Burndennett 1st XI83/8 (20)
Strabane 1st XI won by 1 run
Bready 1st XI153/9 (33)
Fox Lodge 1st XI119 (24.4/33)
Bready 1st XI won by 35 runs