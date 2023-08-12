Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Flood & Birney take Donegal Ultra honours

 

333 winner Christopher Birney

Another epic Donegal Wild Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle Race rolled around the county over the weekend with competitors tackling 555k and 333k events.

Christopher Birney won the 333 category in 10 hours 53  minutes 15 seconds.

The Cranford man had over twenty minutes to spare on his nearest challenger.

Errigal’s Shaun Mc Daid was second in 11 hours 15 minutes 22 seconds.

Brendan Doherty was third in the solo male 333 in 11 hours 40 minutes 40 seconds.

Siobhan Coyle was the first solo female home, Tony O’Doherty won the unsupported category and Letterkenny brothers Kevin and Shauni Holian won the 2 team 333 section.

Monaghan Man Michael Floood took the 555 honours in under 20 hours.

He completed one of the toughest events in the country in 19 hours 57 minutes and 36 seconds and had a one hour and 48 minute gap over the rest of the field.

Michael Hall was second in 21 hours 45 minutes 59 seconds and Mark Cassidy came home third in 22 hours 41 minutes 53 seconds.

Sole female Alison Higgins returned to Letterkenny in 22 hours 56 minutes 31 seconds.

Mervyn Kinkade won the unsupported 555 in 21 hours 38 minutes 05 seconds.

In the team events Moynilty Muppetts won the two person race in a new course record, Bohermeen CC took the 4 person win and Errigal Warriors won the 6 person.

