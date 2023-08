Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the Tipperary winners enclosure on Friday as the Donegal Jockey took a 200th career win on the track.

He won on 9/2 shot Warnie with trainer Joseph O’Brien to take a 36th win of the year.

Warnie gets up to win the Listed Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes at @tipperaryraces for Dylan Browne McMonagle and Joseph O'Brien pic.twitter.com/n8HNeQSFnr — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) August 11, 2023

Dylan is back in action on Saturday with three rides at the Curragh.