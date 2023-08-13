Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Death of woman in her 30s after collision on Culmore Road

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Culmore Road in Derry.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.

A report was received at approximately 1am of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended the scene together with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however, a woman in her thirties passed away at the scene.

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of the collision and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Unit on 101.

 

