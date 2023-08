Sinn Fein says the Government should ensure all workers that are not self-employed should not be classified as self-employed.

The party’s TD Louise O’Reilly is reacting to food delivery drivers being offered as little as €1 per job, according to the Irish Examiner.

She says some food delivery drivers are getting well below the minimum wage and that it simply isn’t right.

Deputy O’Reilly who is the spokesperson on workers’ rights says these workers need protection: