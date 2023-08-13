Historic day for Finn Park

Finn Harps women’s19s played out a 1-1 draw against Dundalk in Finn park on Saturday evening.

It was a historic first for the club as it was the first LOI Underage Women’s game to take place at Finn Park.

The away side took the lead three minutes before the break through a 25 yard strike from Molly Williams that went low to Claire Diver right hand side.

With 15 minutes to go, good play from both Heidi Gill and Codie Walsh lead to a chance presenting itself to Niamh Ryan who calmly finished into the net.