Lack of transparency around electric vehicle chargers needs to be addressed – TD Alan Farrell

The Department of Transport does not know the exact number of electric vehicle chargers in Ireland.

It’s been revealed – in response to a parliamentary question – that there are over 2,000 public charging points in the State, but that the government doesn’t have a full record as they’re owned by private operators.

The government has a target of delivering a charging network to support up to 195,000 EVs by 2025.

The lack of transparency around the network needs to be addressed, according to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell: