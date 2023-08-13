Memorial service marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bomb

A memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb takes place at 3pm today in The Garden of Light in the Town.

29 people died and over 200 were injured when a car bomb exploded on Main Street.

On this weekend 25 years ago, the worst single atrocity of the troubles occurred when a car bomb exploded in Omagh.

Members of the public who were out shopping, were directed in to the path of an unsuspecting car after police received a misleading bomb warning.

Among the dead were a pregant woman and two spanish tourists.

The deaths caused international outrage resulting in US President Bill Clinton visiting the Town.

The families of those that died are still seeking answers.

Reports at the time indicated that those responsible had been tracked in advance by British intelligence.

25 years on, those that died will be remembered today and next Tuesday, the anniversary of the atrocity.