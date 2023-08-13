Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Memorial service marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bomb

A memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh bomb takes place at 3pm today in The Garden of Light in the Town.

29 people died and over 200 were injured when a car bomb exploded on Main Street.

On this weekend 25 years ago, the worst single atrocity of the troubles occurred when a car bomb exploded in Omagh.

Members of the public who were out shopping, were directed in to the path of an unsuspecting car after police received a misleading bomb warning.

Among the dead were a pregant woman and two spanish tourists.

The deaths caused international outrage resulting in US President Bill Clinton visiting the Town.

The families of those that died are still seeking answers.

Reports at the time indicated that those responsible had been tracked in advance by British intelligence.

25 years on, those that died will be remembered today and next Tuesday, the anniversary of the atrocity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Takeaway Coffee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Food delivery drivers receiving well below minimum wage

13 August 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water works currently underway in Greencastle and Ballyliffin areas

13 August 2023
electric car charge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of transparency around electric vehicle chargers needs to be addressed – TD Alan Farrell

13 August 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police officers and staff informed of data breach involving their names one month after theft

13 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Takeaway Coffee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Food delivery drivers receiving well below minimum wage

13 August 2023
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water works currently underway in Greencastle and Ballyliffin areas

13 August 2023
electric car charge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lack of transparency around electric vehicle chargers needs to be addressed – TD Alan Farrell

13 August 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Police officers and staff informed of data breach involving their names one month after theft

13 August 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Memorial service marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bomb

13 August 2023
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Culmore Road closed due to traffic collision

13 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube