Police officers and staff informed of data breach involving their names one month after theft

It took almost a month before around 200 police and staff in the North were told their names were involved in a data breach.

The PSNI has given an update after they were published online last week.

200 police officers and staff were not told about the theft of a laptop, radio and documents containing their names for almost one month.

The PSNI has confirmed that the items were stolen from a parked car in Newtownabbey on July 6th.

It’s after it was revealed the names of 10,000 officers and staff had been published online for a number of hours on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd yesterday said officers believe the laptop and radio were deactivated “shortly afterwards”.

