Donegal athletes were in action this weekend at the National Masters in Tullamore Co Offaly.

Adam Gillespie from Rosses AC won the Long Jump and High Jump in his age category, Nicole O’Donnell (Rosses AC) came first in the 100m and 200m.

Kevin Duffy (Rosses AC) was victorious in the Javelin and second in the shot, here’s our athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle with the wrap up of all the action this week…