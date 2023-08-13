Water works currently underway in Greencastle and Ballyliffin areas

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Carrowhugh, Carrowtrasna, Shrove, Greencastle and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 5pm this evening.

Donegal County Council have recommended that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Meanwhile, mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Giblin, Tornabratilly, West Inishowen, Rashenny, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place from 6am until 10am tomorrow