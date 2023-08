St Eunan’s defeated Burt to win the Donegal Junior Hurling Championship in O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening.

It ended St Eunan’s 2-13 Burt 2-08.

After the match Brendan Devenney spoke with the winning manager Euan O’Donnell and he said “we decided to put a marker down” on what the team had to do ahead of the start of the season after last years final defeat to Setanta…