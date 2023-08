One in four Irish homes now have a source of renewable energy.

A new energy census has revealed that counties Cavan and Monaghan at 75 per cent, have the highest rate of oil-fired central heating in the country.

Donegal has one of the lowest proportions of natural gas use in Ireland at 1%.

Richard Cantwell of technology company, ‘Gamma’ says change towards carbon-neutral homes is slow but it is happening: