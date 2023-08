2,200 homes and businesses in South Donegal are to receive fibre broadband.

SIRO has announced that Bundoran and Ballyshannon are the latest towns in the county to benefit from full fibre broadband rollout.

Works to deliver high-speed, furture-proofed connectivity are due to be completed by Autumn.

SIRO has already connected almost 20,000 premises across four Donegal towns including: Ballybofey, Buncrana, Letterkenny and Donegal Town.