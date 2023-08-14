Arranmore RNLI called to Rutland Island to assist injured man

The volunteer crew of the Arranmore RNLI were called to Rutland Island after 1pm yesterday today to the assistance of a man who fell off a roof.

As the all weather lifeboat would be unable to land at Rutland, coxswain Seán O’Donnell made the decision to also launch the D class boarding boat with a separate crew to enable them to land on the island and assist the injured man.

The lifeboat proceeded to Burtonport to pick up the ambulance crew to attend the scene of the accident and await the arrival of the helicopter, rescue 118.

The person was transferred to the helicopter and brought to hospital for treatment.