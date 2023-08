There’s a call for a scholarship scheme to be set up for Gaeltacht colleges.

Conradh na Gaeilge says it would open the door to those who don’t have the financial means to avail of Irish language courses – a rite of passage for many young people.

The organisation is recommending a 10 million euro injection of government funding.

General Secretary Julian de Spáinn says Ireland needs more equal access to the Gaeltacht: