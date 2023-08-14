Devine wins ALMC Rally, Gallagher takes two-wheel drive honours

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in a VW Polo GTI R5 won the ALMC Stages Rally in Cavan, with just 2 seconds to spare over Desi Henry and Shay Byrne in a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty were third while Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher with co-driver Ryan Moore were fifth overall and won the two wheel drive category in the Darrian T90.

Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh were seventh overall while Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty were ninth overall.

It’s been a great year for Devine and O’Sullivan, the Donegal International Rally winners, who have also won four successive events in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, the most recent being the Cork 20.

The full results can be seen here:

https://results.shannonsportsit.ie/results.php?rally=AL23