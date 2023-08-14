Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Devine wins ALMC Rally, Gallagher takes two-wheel drive honours

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in a VW Polo GTI R5 won the ALMC Stages Rally in Cavan, with just 2 seconds to spare over Desi Henry and Shay Byrne in a Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty were third while Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher with co-driver Ryan Moore were fifth overall and won the two wheel drive category in the Darrian T90.

Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh were seventh overall while Michael Boyle and Dermot McCafferty were ninth overall.

It’s been a great year for Devine and O’Sullivan, the Donegal International Rally winners, who have also won four successive events in the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, the most recent being the Cork 20.

The full results can be seen here:

https://results.shannonsportsit.ie/results.php?rally=AL23

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SIRO-Rollout-768x909
News, Top Stories

2,200 homes and businesses in South Donegal to receive fibre broadband

14 August 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for scholarship scheme to be set up for Gaeltacht colleges

14 August 2023
TextingDriving-1
News, Top Stories

13% decrease in motoring offences in Derry and Strabane

14 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted following Apprentice Boys Parade in Derry

14 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

SIRO-Rollout-768x909
News, Top Stories

2,200 homes and businesses in South Donegal to receive fibre broadband

14 August 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for scholarship scheme to be set up for Gaeltacht colleges

14 August 2023
TextingDriving-1
News, Top Stories

13% decrease in motoring offences in Derry and Strabane

14 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted following Apprentice Boys Parade in Derry

14 August 2023
Gas
News, Audio, Top Stories

1% of properties in Donegal using natural gas

14 August 2023
Roderic OGorman
News, Top Stories

New plan to overhaul Direct Provision to be presented to Government within weeks

14 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube