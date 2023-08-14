Document posted on Belfast wall proves dissidents DO have access to PSNI data – SF

A senior member of Sinn Fein says it’s now clear dissident Republican terrorists do have access to information contained in a data leak from police.

Human error was blamed for putting names, work locations and ranks of every officer and civilian employee online for up to three hours last week.

Gerry Kelly says a document was put on a wall facing his party’s offices in Belfast overnight – alongside a photo of him. He says the document was removed as soon as it was spotted.

Mr Kelly says the names of officers were removed but he still thinks it was an attempt to intimidate him and described the incident as sinister……….

