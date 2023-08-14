Electoral boundary changes could be on the way

There could be a maximum of 181 TDs sitting in the next Dáil.

The Electoral Commission is compiling a report – due later this month – on the number of representatives needed and the structure of constituencies.

This review is considered to be the most extensive in the history of the State and will see changes across every electoral area. One of the potential changes will be bringing the area south of Laghey which is currently part of the Sligo Leitrim constituency back into Donegal. There’s also speculation that Donegal could once again be split into two three seater constituencies.

Political Analyst Odran Flynn says significant population growth could see this trend continue………….