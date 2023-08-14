Further calls for Minister O’Brien to intervene in retained fire fighters dispute

As the dispute over pay and conditions for retained fire fighters continues, a Donegal County Councillor has once again called on Minister Darragh O’Brien to intervene.

In an escalation of strike action, all retained fire stations went “dark” on Saturday – meaning crews will have no internal communications with local authority radio call centres.

SIPTU members have also vowed to close one station in each county every week, if there is no resolution by this Saturday.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says its vital measures are put in place to ensure a successful resolution: