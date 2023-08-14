McSharry wins third gold medal at European Under 23 championships

Mona McSharry – a member of the Marlins Swim club in Ballyshannon – won the 200 metres breaststroke at the European Under 23 championships in Dublin yesterday.

It was her third gold medal of the week.

Earlier in the championships, she won the 50m and 100m breaststroke finals.

A native of Grange in north Sligo, she is a past pupil of Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.

Ireland finished top of the medals table with six golds and two silver compared to Great Britain who took five golds, four silver and four bronze.