Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

New plan to overhaul Direct Provision to be presented to Government within weeks

A new plan to overhaul direct provision will be presented to government within weeks.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman is set to outline a new white paper overhauling the controversial system to his cabinet colleagues next month.

According to the Irish Examiner the original timeline to replace DP by the end of 2024 is unlikely to be met, because of the large numbers seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine.

The paper also says the government is set to face another difficult period in providing accommodation for those seeking international protection, as 5 thousand refugees will have to be moved out of student housing in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

SIRO-Rollout-768x909
News, Top Stories

2,200 homes and businesses in South Donegal to receive fibre broadband

14 August 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for scholarship scheme to be set up for Gaeltacht colleges

14 August 2023
TextingDriving-1
News, Top Stories

13% decrease in motoring offences in Derry and Strabane

14 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted following Apprentice Boys Parade in Derry

14 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

SIRO-Rollout-768x909
News, Top Stories

2,200 homes and businesses in South Donegal to receive fibre broadband

14 August 2023
Gaeltacht_Sign-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for scholarship scheme to be set up for Gaeltacht colleges

14 August 2023
TextingDriving-1
News, Top Stories

13% decrease in motoring offences in Derry and Strabane

14 August 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted following Apprentice Boys Parade in Derry

14 August 2023
Gas
News, Audio, Top Stories

1% of properties in Donegal using natural gas

14 August 2023
Roderic OGorman
News, Top Stories

New plan to overhaul Direct Provision to be presented to Government within weeks

14 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube