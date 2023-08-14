New plan to overhaul Direct Provision to be presented to Government within weeks

A new plan to overhaul direct provision will be presented to government within weeks.

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman is set to outline a new white paper overhauling the controversial system to his cabinet colleagues next month.

According to the Irish Examiner the original timeline to replace DP by the end of 2024 is unlikely to be met, because of the large numbers seeking refuge from the war in Ukraine.

The paper also says the government is set to face another difficult period in providing accommodation for those seeking international protection, as 5 thousand refugees will have to be moved out of student housing in the coming weeks.