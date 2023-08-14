Sister of Donegal boy who died in Omagh bomb questions how those responsible can live with themselves

The sister of a Donegal student who lost his life in the Omagh Bomb says she doesn’t know how those responsible live everyday knowing the tragedy they caused.

29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins died when a Real IRA car bomb ripped through the town on August 15th 1998.

Eight year old Oran Doherty, 12 year olds Shaun McLaughlin and James Barker all from Buncrana were among the victims, as well as two members of a Spanish exchange group who were staying in Inishowen.

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the single worst atrocity of The Troubles.

Oran’s sister, Lisa Dillion told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it is difficult to come to terms with the fact that no one has ever been held responsible:

Questions still remain about whether police could have prevented the attack.

In February, the UK government announced a full public inquiry into the matter.

Michael Gallagher’s son Aiden was also killed in the bombing. Michael still believes the explosion could have been prevented: