Two second placed finishes for Kerr while Irwin gets another podium finish

Kilmacrennan’s Richard Kerr kept the pressure on title leader Dan Linfoot in the National Superstock 1000 Championship after securing a podium double at Thruxton in Hampshire.

Kerr was second in Saturday’s opening race and the AMD Motorsport Honda rider was second again on Sunday.

Kerr is now just 11 points behind championship leader Linfoot.

Earlier this season, Kerr won the Sunflower Trophy showpiece for the first time last October at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Meanwhile, Rhys Irwin (below) took his seventh consecutive podium finish and remains in second overall in the most hotly contested super sport BSB championship in years.