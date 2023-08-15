Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours To Protect – Eco-Inishowen: A Celebration 15/08/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week is Heritage Week!

Donna-Marie caught up with Denise McCool and Aengus Kennedy to hear about Eco-Inishowen’s celebration event to highlight the people and projects who are championing environmental change.

Ours To Protect – Eco-Inishowen: A Celebration 15/08/23

15 August 2023
News, sport and obituaries on Tuesday August 15th

15 August 2023
Almost 19,000 children to benefit from free school books in Donegal

15 August 2023
25th anniversary commemoration takes place at Omagh bomb site

15 August 2023
