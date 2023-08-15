Ours To Protect – Eco-Inishowen: A Celebration 15/08/23

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week is Heritage Week!

Donna-Marie caught up with Denise McCool and Aengus Kennedy to hear about Eco-Inishowen’s celebration event to highlight the people and projects who are championing environmental change.

Tip Sheet:

Did you know?

A lot of environmental projects go unnoticed because, as Aengus said, people are very humble! So shout about changes you are making or projects you are doing to inspire others.

The best place to do it is at Eco-Inishowen: A Celebration. Register to attend on the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/eco-inishowen-a-celebration-tickets-680874583207?fbclid=IwAR36v8OMjHHB-L9hUcVGELfDdDIeDw-tqyQSZIs5szPsaaG0yagY38FcX04

Discover more about Eco-Inishowen and the abundance of projects you can join in on here https://inishowen.ie/eco-inishowen/

Heritage week has lots of events set in nature, find out more and plan your event trial here: https://www.heritageweek.ie/nc/my-events-trail



Listen back to past episodes

Ours to Protect Survey

Ecological Footprint Calculator





