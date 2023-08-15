Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Daragh Flemming tells how he was threatened with the release of intermet pictures if he didn’t pay a fraudster and Declan Meehan joins Greg arguing for the retention of By-elections and the lowering of the voting age:

We start with comments then Community Garda Information, a caller has missing dogs appeal and the ASTO reacts to the high number of vacant teaching posts:

We hear how some online businesses are seeking tips from customers at the time of ordering, James Morrisey discusses his new book on Garech Browne and there is more reaction to ‘nitpicking’ driving testers:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Service to take on 750 apprentices anually

15 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Oldtown to Crievesmith road closed for essential roadworks

15 August 2023
Boxer Dogs Missing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over possible theft of dogs in Creeslough

15 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Service to take on 750 apprentices anually

15 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Oldtown to Crievesmith road closed for essential roadworks

15 August 2023
Boxer Dogs Missing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over possible theft of dogs in Creeslough

15 August 2023
gardapatrol2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai appeal to coastal and island communities to be on alert for drug importation

15 August 2023
college graduation degree student
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai reissue warning over student accommodation fraud

15 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube