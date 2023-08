Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had another double on Tuesday evening.

Following his brace at The Curragh on Sunday, McMonagle had a 49/1 double on the all weather track at Dundalk.

The first was on 10/1 shot Longhorn for trainer Ross O’Sullivan, the second came on French Company at 7/2 for trainer Jimmy Coogan.

Tuesday’s success brings McMonagle’s wins to 40 for the season.

He’s back in action today with three rides at Gowran Park. The first race there is at 4.35pm.