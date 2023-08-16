Breaking – Donegal Garda Division to remain unchanged following review

The Garda Operating Model is being introduced under the Government’s policing reform programme, A Policing Service For Our Future, which is based on recommendations from the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. The implementation of the Garda Operating Model, which was launched in 2019, was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic. Under the Operating Model, Garda Divisions are headed by a Divisional Chief Superintendent, who oversee four newly defined functional areas: Business Services; Performance and Assurance; Crime; and Community Engagement. Each of these functional areas is led by a Superintendent, with the exception of Business Services, which is led by an Assistant Principal Officer. Following a review requested by the Garda Commissioner and conducted by an Assistant Commissioner, the Garda Senior Leadership Team has decided to re-configure the composition of certain three-county Divisions under the Garda Operating Model. The review included leadership interviews, and consultation with internal and external stakeholders. It also took into account the population and demographic changes in the country since the development of the original Operating Model structure in 2018, as well as projected population and demographic trends in the coming years. It looked at the number of incidents in the relevant Divisions, along with their operational and community needs. Staffing and accommodation were also factored into the review. The three-county Divisions reviewed were:

– Laois/Offaly/Kildare

– Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

– Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Under the revised Divisional structures, the Divisions will be: – Waterford/Kilkenny

– Kildare/Carlow

– Laois/Offaly

– Sligo/Leitrim

– Donegal According to a Garda spokesperson, “The revised Divisional structures will most effectively deliver the benefits of the Operating Model by supporting a more balanced level of service demand across the Divisions. It will also increase the capacity of Divisional Management teams allowing for effective service provision, and greater oversight and governance. “The next phase of the review will see a further feasibility and detailed impact assessment completed to determine the timeline for deployment of the revised Divisional structures. “There will be no impact on our service to the public in the relevant Divisions during the transition to the revised Divisional Model. “An Garda Síochána remains fully committed to delivering the Operating Model in a timely manner and realising its full benefits across the entire organisation which includes increased specialist services in areas such as domestic violence and sexual crime, and cyber-crime delivered at local level. ‘We are continuing to work diligently towards achieving this goal.” The Operating Model is already fully implemented in six Divisions: Limerick; Kerry; Cork City; Galway; DMR South Central and Mayo/Roscommon/Longford. Implementation of the Operating Model in all other Divisions is progressing and is at various stages of completion. The changes announced today when implemented will see the number of Garda Divisions go from 19 to 21. Before the introduction of the Garda Operating Model, there were 28 Garda Divisions. The Garda Operating Model has also seen the number of Garda Regions reduce from six to four. The Garda Senior Leadership Team is chaired by the Commissioner, and includes the Deputy Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officer, the Assistant Commissioners, the Executive Directors, Chief Medical Officer and the Director of Communications.