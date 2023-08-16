Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Comreg says complete broadband coverage can be achieved within five years

It’s been suggested this morning that the entire country could have complete broadband coverage in the next 3 to 5 years.

That’s if pressure is maintained by government and service providers to ensure the broadband strategy is fully implemented.

ComReg, the Commission for Communications Regulation, says 44 per cent of people now work from home at least once a week, with one third working remotely for at least 3 days each week.

ComReg Commissioner Garrett Blaney says there’s no reason maximum coverage can’t soon be achieved…………..

