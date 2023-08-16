DMC members perform well while hope continues for Hillclimb

Bruckless Man misses out on win in ALMC by a mere 2 seconds!!

Bruckless navigator Shane Byrne was on board with Kilrea driver Desi Henry for the first time on Sunday in a last minute entry. This is the first time that Shane sat with Desi and the crew provided one of the main stories of the rally in their Citroen C3 . Competing against on form Donegal International winner Callum Devine & Noel O Sullivan with the equally on form Josh Moffet & Keith Moriarty in their Hyundai the battle at the front of the ALMC Hellfire Rally with its fast, committed & flowing stages was sure to provide a great spectacle. It was nip & tuck all day between the top crews with each of the crews winning stages. Desi & Shane had been chasing Devines Polo all day going into the last stage with only a 2.2 second lead the race was on but it was Devine & O’Sullivan who managed to win the last stage by a mere 2 seconds over the chasing crew. All 3 crews are heading to this weekend’s Ulster Rally sure to be another epic battle.



In the 2wd drive modified battle it was again Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher & Ryan Moore in their Darrian who took the overall victory in stages that suited his KGP Darrian. They are the men to beat this year with another dominant performance from start to finish finishing 5th overall.

Next Donegal Crew was Frosses driver Ryan MacHugh & Glenties Declan Boyle finishing a comfortable 2nd in the Rally 4 class & leading the championship going into the final National Championship Road in Clare.

Matthew Boyle & Gary Byrne was finished 38th in there fiesta R2. Dunfanaghys Shaun Murphy & Jonny Gallagher finished just inside in the top 50 with Dungloes Geard Greene & Jamise Ward finishing 3rd in 11R.

Other Donegal crews to finish were Glasha Motorsports Kevin & Katie Wilson in their Hyundai i20, Bobby Baldrick & Dermot Friel in the red Talbot Sunbeam. Glasha Conor Wilson & Sean Marsh in there fiesta in 69th overall with Letterkenny’s Andrew Hegarthy venturing out of Donegal for the first time in a while with new navigator Michael Ward introducing some notes for clipping hedges in the same way Damian Sherdian took Mac Walsh went ploughing in Cork last weekend..!!!

The Falcarragh duo of James Cannon & Paddy Gallagher got a finish in James first stage rally finishing 3rd in class the only drama of the day was that a bale jumped out in front of him but that happens in rallying.

Again in the junior class it was all Donegal Crews with Patrick Doherty & Dylan Boyce finishing ahead of Gortlee Tool Hires Seimi Browne & cousin Mickey Joe Brown calling the notes & finishing 2nd.

Knockalla Hill Climb

As was extensively discussed at last Monday nights Club Meeting there a number of issues that are of concern for this years event that have just surfaced in recent days but it was clear from the COC’s, the committee members with the support of all members present that all avenues will be exhausted to find solutions to run the Knockalla Hillclimb in September this year. A further statement will be made in the coming days as things develop.

Harvest Rally 2023.

COC Tony Boyle also confirmed at the club meeting that this year’s Harvest Rally is confirmed for November & that planning is under way with more details to follow soon.