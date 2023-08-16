It’s all positive for Derry ahead of crunch European tie – Higgins & McEleney

Derry City are just one game away from making history on the European stage.

On Thursday evening they play their home tie of their Europa Conference League Third Round Qualifier in Dublin knowing a win will take them into the play off round, a place Derry have never been before.

With the Brandywell not fitting the criteria to host the game, Derry head for the Tallaght Stadium, the home of Shamrock Rovers, trailing Tobol Kostanay 2-1.

Derry need to win by two goals to progress while a one goal lead at the end of 90 minutes would force extra time and possibly penalties.

Candystrips boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they are in a good place going to Dublin:

The Derry Manager added it will be a major achievement for everyone involved if they progress:

Patrick McEleney says they have to perform to be in with a chance: