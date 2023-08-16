Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

It’s all positive for Derry ahead of crunch European tie – Higgins & McEleney

Patrick McEleney.

Derry City are just one game away from making history on the European stage.

On Thursday evening they play their home tie of their Europa Conference League Third Round Qualifier in Dublin knowing a win will take them into the play off round, a place Derry have never been before.

With the Brandywell not fitting the criteria to host the game, Derry head for the Tallaght Stadium, the home of Shamrock Rovers, trailing Tobol Kostanay 2-1.

Derry need to win by two goals to progress while a one goal lead at the end of 90 minutes would force extra time and possibly penalties.

Candystrips boss Ruaidhri Higgins says they are in a good place going to Dublin:

The Derry Manager added it will be a major achievement for everyone involved if they progress:

Patrick McEleney says they have to perform to be in with a chance:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MacGill Summer Skill
News, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

16 August 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Woman extradited from NI to republic today

16 August 2023
CV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Companies may move away from CVs in hiring process

16 August 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Ireland West Airport ranked sixth best in Europe for queue times

16 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

MacGill Summer Skill
News, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE BLOG

16 August 2023
psni car
News, Top Stories

Woman extradited from NI to republic today

16 August 2023
CV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Companies may move away from CVs in hiring process

16 August 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Ireland West Airport ranked sixth best in Europe for queue times

16 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 August 2023
buncrana entrance
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana retailer calls for meeting on proposed changes to car parking by-laws

16 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube