On day one of the MacGill Summer School which focused on the Ukrainian war, a number of children who have sought refuge in Donegal spoke of their new life in the county.

They each relayed their thanks to people for welcoming them into the local community.

Andrew starkly recalled how he witnessed his life in Ukraine change forever, witnessing ‘the darkest day’:

Leah, who has been residing in Donegal for a year told the MacGill Summer School that she aspires to one day become an Irish citizen: