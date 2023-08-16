Man arrested in connection with PSNI data breach

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in the North in connection with last week’s PSNI data breach.

He has been arrested on suspicion of the collection of information likely to be useful to terrorists.

The names, ranks and locations of all PSNI officers and staff were published online for a number of hours.

Earlier this week, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the information is in the hands of dissident republicans.

The man arrested in Lurgan in Armagh earlier is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.