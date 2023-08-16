Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGuckian named Minor Player of the Year

Derry’s Johnny McGuckian has been named the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year.

McGuckian has been the standout player for Derry over the past two seasons securing vital scores for the team throughout their campaign which culmanated in All Ireland success this year.

Glen man McGuckian is also one of six Derry men on the Team of the Year.

They other five are Fionn McEldowney, Cahiers Spiers, James Sargent, Tommy Rodgers, and Conaill Higgins.

Beaten finalist Monaghan also have five player on the 15.

2023 Electric Ireland Football Minor Star Team of the Year
1. Jamie Mooney (Monaghan and Cremartin Shamrocks)
2. Jack Lynch (Monaghan and Monaghan Harps)
3. Fionn McEldowney (Derry and Slaughtneil)
4. Eoin McGreal (Mayo and Garrymore)
5. Cahir Spiers (Derry and Magherafelt)
6. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey)
7. Ryan Mitchell (Dublin and Erin’s Isle)
8. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks)
9. Tommy Rogers (Derry and Kilrea)
10. Seán Óg McElwain (Monaghan and Scotstown)
11. Tommy Mallen (Monaghan and Scotstown)
12. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Grahams Glen)
13. Conall Higgins (Derry and Magherafelt)
14. Matthew Finn (Monaghan and Emyvale)
15. Paddy Lane (Kerry and Austin Stacks)

