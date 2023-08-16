Millions of euro in ‘non existent’ funds withdrawn from BOI ATMs overnight

Bank of Ireland says a technical issue which impacted a number of its services has now been fixed.

It meant customers were able to transfer and withdraw funds that weren’t actually in their accounts.

Queues formed at ATM’s across the country last night, as people rushed to withdraw cash after transferring non-existent funds to their Revolut accounts.

In a statement this morning Bank of Ireland says in such cases the transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customer accounts TODAY.

It’s also urging any customers who may be in financial difficulty because of overdrawing on their account, to contact them.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston says there is no hiding place if you’re among those who tried to capitalise on the glitch……….