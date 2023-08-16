More housing needed for people with intellectual disabilities – Inclusion Ireland

Three quarters of people with intellectual disabilities are living with their family with over 40% of them wishing to move out. However, they are unable to do so becaiuse of a lack of housing.

In its pre budget submission, Inclusion Ireland points out that around 3,500 people are still living in institutional or congregated settings, or are unsuitably placed in nursing homes.

Thousands of others are living with families, including older family carers.

CEO, of Inclusion Ireland Derval McDonagh, said nearly 20 per cent of people with intellectual disabilities have been waiting for more than a decade on the housing list….