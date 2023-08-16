Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

More housing needed for people with intellectual disabilities – Inclusion Ireland

Three quarters of people with intellectual disabilities are living with their family with over 40% of them wishing to move out. However, they are unable to do so becaiuse of a lack of housing.

In its pre budget submission, Inclusion Ireland points out that around 3,500 people are still living in institutional or congregated settings, or are unsuitably placed in nursing homes.

Thousands of others are living with families, including older family carers.

CEO, of Inclusion Ireland Derval McDonagh, said nearly 20 per cent of people with intellectual disabilities have been waiting for more than a decade on the housing list….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Policy on garda grooming and appearance must be reformed – MEP

16 August 2023
bank of ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Millions of euro in ‘non existent’ funds withdrawn from BOI ATMs overnight

16 August 2023
mattie mc grath
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rural Independent Group TD says a ‘Farmers Party’ would not be the right move

16 August 2023
inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

More housing needed for people with intellectual disabilities – Inclusion Ireland

16 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

templemore garda college
News, Audio, Top Stories

Policy on garda grooming and appearance must be reformed – MEP

16 August 2023
bank of ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Millions of euro in ‘non existent’ funds withdrawn from BOI ATMs overnight

16 August 2023
mattie mc grath
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rural Independent Group TD says a ‘Farmers Party’ would not be the right move

16 August 2023
inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

More housing needed for people with intellectual disabilities – Inclusion Ireland

16 August 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

Second Grant Thornton report could be published today

16 August 2023
high speed broadband
News, Audio, Top Stories

Comreg says complete broadband coverage can be achieved within five years

16 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube