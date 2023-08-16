Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

On today’s programme, we hear how medicine shortages could get worse before things improve, a physiatrist highlights the problem of people receiving illegal drugs by post and Councillor Micheal McClaffferty recounts his experience of a dog attack:

We debate the prospect of free parking in Buncrana being scrapped and later we discuss the high level of closures in those providing childcare:

We chat to Oran and his mum Brenda – Oran has a rare condition which means he can’t spend too long in daylight, Ciaran is in with the business news and we hear calls for better facilities for motorhomes:

Top Stories

CV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Companies may move away from CVs in hiring process

16 August 2023
MacGill Summer Skill
News, Top Stories

2023 MacGill Summer School: LIVE

16 August 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Ireland West Airport ranked sixth best in Europe for queue times

16 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 August 2023
