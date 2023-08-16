Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

On today’s programme, we hear how medicine shortages could get worse before things improve, a physiatrist highlights the problem of people receiving illegal drugs by post and Councillor Micheal McClaffferty recounts his experience of a dog attack:

We debate the prospect of free parking in Buncrana being scrapped and later we discuss the high level of closures in those providing childcare:

We chat to Oran and his mum Brenda – Oran has a rare condition which means he can’t spend too long in daylight, Ciaran is in with the business news and we hear calls for better facilities for motorhomes: