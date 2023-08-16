Policy on garda grooming and appearance must be reformed – MEP

A Midlands North West MEP says there is an urgent need for policy reform around garda grooming and appearance.

Maria Walsh says with recruitment numbers well below target this year, we should not be wasting time discussing the pros and cons of tattoos.

The Fine Gael representative was reacting to the news that three trainee gardaí were sent home from the Garda Training College in Templemore this week for having visible tattoos.

Ms Walsh says many doctors, solicitors, other professionals and politicians including herself have tattoos, and rejecting prospective gardai on that basis is questionable, particularly at a time when only one of the latest group of graduates from Templemore was assigned to Donegal……..