Second Grant Thornton report could be published today

The second Grant Thornton report has confirmed Ryan Tubridy was entitled to a bonus of 120 thousand euro, but he waived it.

The report also revealed RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate his salary.

According to the Irish Independent it outlines how payments to the former Late Late Show presenter were brought under the half a million euro mark for three years from 2017 to 2019.

Its understood the Minister for Media Catherine Martin received the report last night.

It’s expected it could be published as early as today.